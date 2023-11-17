Ashleigh was saving up to travel overseas in the near future. Now, she's housebound at 28, sometimes even bedbound, unable to drive or walk more than a short distance. "My mum has had to take care of me a lot this year, and I feel a bit bad for her experience as well."

Michael, 32, was a busy Crown prosecutor. Now he's been disabled for more than 18 months, taking long stretches off work and struggling with his mental health and damaged relationships. "It’s probably the worst thing that's ever happened to me."