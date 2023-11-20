Opinion: There is a fair bit of political uncertainty around. It will not dissipate quickly. Even when a new Government begins work there will be a lot of preparation and prioritisation of positions, policies and actions to feed the news flow.

All fine if you like that sort of thing. It disappears at the push of a button if you don’t.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Rob Campbell is chancellorof AUT University and chairsNZ Rural Land Co and renewable energy centre Ara Ake. He is a former chair of health agency Te Whatu Ora, theEnvironmental Protection Authority, SkyCity...