Opinion: Perhaps some of us had hoped Christopher Luxon's negotiating skills would have secured a coalition by now. But his approach of building genuine relationships with party leaders and developing trust with his team before addressing other priorities is far from wrong.

Whether this will be sufficient to form a 'strong and stable' government remains to be seen, but it does demonstrate that the incoming Prime Minister is unafraid of trying unconventional approaches. This skill will be much needed for the more significant challenges he will face.