Opinion: The same supervolcano that provides one of the country’s bigger sources of catastrophic risk could well prove part of the answer to one of the country’s bigger problems on the path to 2050. It also helps to illustrate one of the problems in New Zealand’s approach to planning for net zero.

New Zealand will likely need an awful lot more electricity as carbon prices rise. Last week, GNS Science released work showing the potential for supercritical geothermal energy, tapping the much hotter temperatures found deeper down. From 2037, it could start generating electricity equivalent to over a quarter of total current electricity generation, cost-effectively.