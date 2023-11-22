New Zealand seafood companies will no longer be able to export the bulk of their orange roughy to most North America and Europe markets, after relinquishing their Marine Stewardship Council label because of concerns over stock measurements.
Seafood NZ has self-suspended certification for orange roughy caught off the east and south Chatham Rise, as the biggest fishing company reports slower catches.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team