Opinion: I think I have been far more optimistic than I should have been that negotiations to form a new government would have been over sooner.

Christopher Luxon repeating his experience in mergers and acquisitions was never going to sit well in the political environment: parties neither merge nor acquire each other. The main party looks for what it can hold onto in terms of the promises made during the election campaign, and the others look for what each can get. Due diligence in the political sphere necessitates compromise.