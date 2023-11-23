The first order under a new deal for physical therapy company Myovolt is larger than the past nine years of orders combined.
Myovolt has signed a deal giving United Sports Brands a licence to use its technology, meaning products with its branding will be available in US stores such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy, and Big 5.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team