From dying race to urban segregation

In the 19th century Pākehā predicted and welcomed the extinction of Māori. In the 20th century Pākehā were horrified that not only had Māori survived, they were moving in next door. In Part 2 of a Newsroom series, Aaron Smale tracks the fluctuating Pākehā attitudes to Māori demographics – and their own – and how those attitudes have shaped politics to this day.