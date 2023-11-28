Māori children playing on Collingwood Road, Ponsonby, circa 1966. The Māori population had doubled in the previous 25 years and switched from rural to urban.
Photo: Marti Friedlander, Courtesy the Gerrard and Marti Friedlander Charitable Trust.

“The time has come, in our minds, when New Zealand must strike for freedom, and this means the death blow to the Māori race.”

Patea Mail newspaper editorial, 1879

The New Zealand Herald ran an editorial in 1874 that smugly pronounced the imminent extinction of Māori: “That the Native race is dying out in New Zealand, there is of course no doubt.”

Aaron Smale is Newsroom's Māori Issues Editor. Twitter: @ikon_media