Personally, says Auditor-General John Ryan, he trusts public servants when he deals with them. But he understands those who don't.
In an interview with Newsroom, he recounts the experience of one Māori person who complained that chief executives would front the media cameras to apologise for small data leaks and the like, yet none had ever apologised for leaving Māori at the bottom of most social and economic indicators.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team