The High Court has ruled a parcel of reserve land known as Riversdale Flats was correctly removed from Mt White Station’s pastoral lease.
The question now is, will the 1000ha block be added to the nearby Arthur’s Pass National Park, as was the intention in 1901?
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team