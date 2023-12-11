Opinion: This week a group of people in Wellington will begin the process of cutting off “Fair Pay” agreements in favour of pay rates being set by “the market”. We will hear how this will avoid pay rates being set at unaffordable levels and continuing to allow “flexibility” to encourage more employment. The people promoting this do not have their pay set by “the market” but by an administrative process which pays them without regard to affordability or performance.

The high-paid executives of business, government and their interest groups, many of whom will applaud the move, also do not experience what those who might benefit from “Fair Pay” agreements do. Their pay is set by their peers, mediated by a complex web of comparative surveys and “job sizing” which build in a mutual escalator into their earnings.