To its supporters, the 620,000 sq km Kermadec Rangitāhua Ocean Sanctuary would be an underwater frontier, one of the few places left on Earth that allows us to truly imagine what the planet was like before large-scale human impact.

Dr Catherine Marshall visited the remote archipelago, 1000km north-east of New Zealand, on a heritage expedition boat. "The isolation of the Kermadec Islands allows a unique opportunity for its endemic species to flourish," she tells Newsroom.