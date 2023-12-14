It’s back to the drawing board for city planners, with urban centres soon making the call on whether to eschew denser housing for greenfield development.

And in Auckland, it may mean a return to the eight-year old foundation of the unitary plan.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Matthew Scott covers immigration, urban development and Auckland issues.