Staff shortages will confine the Navy's flagship multi-role vessel to port during this year’s cyclone season, limiting the military’s ability to respond to natural disasters.
That means the Navy won't be able to get helicopters where they're needed, and will even struggle to deploy personnel. It may have to ask Australia for support from its C-17 air transport, or ask armed forces to "self-deploy".
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team