All signs point to the New Zealand economy moving from “a stagger to a shuffle” next year according to BNZ, which expects headwinds to ease towards the end of 2024.

This year was dominated by budget-stretching inflationary pressures and hefty interest rates, and BNZ chief economist Mike Jones expects those conditions to continue.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

Andrew Bevin is an Auckland-based business reporter who covers major industries, markets, regulation, aged care and fisheries.