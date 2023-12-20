Opinion: This year was summed up for me by the insights and observations of the Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, on the extreme weather events that slammed the upper North Island earlier this year.

I hope the Government takes the time to read his report, because not only does it highlight the vital nature of communication in the lead up to and aftermath of a crisis, but it also sets out in clear terms the significance of the role of the ombudsman. Using a real-time situation, and by talking to the affected communities, Peter Boshier has been able to signal to government agencies – both central and local – the roles and responsibilities they hold when responding to and recovering from an event like this.