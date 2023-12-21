Jessie McVeagh grew up swimming in Hokianga Harbour; she is fighting to stop sewage being discharged into the same waters where her 14-year-old son Kahu now swims. Photo: Supplied
Jessie McVeagh grew up swimming in Hokianga Harbour; she is fighting to stop sewage being discharged into the same waters where her 14-year-old son Kahu now swims. Photo: Supplied

Cash-strapped Far North District Council has pencilled in a 33 percent rates rise next year to start work on mandatory drinking water and wastewater upgrades, due to the new Government's repeal of the Three Waters reforms. 

That increase is more than twice what it would have been.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available