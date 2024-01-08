Hundreds of people looking for work, or newly employed, are being supported by an app in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Development.

The Te Heke Mai programme is a partnership between the ministry and private company Pai2.

Pai2 chief executive Matt Owens said the programme helped people navigate their transition into work.

“It might be that they’re at an early stage of their career, or it’s their first time in employment, or they’ve got things going on, like they’re a solo parent and they just don’t know how to have difficult conversations with their manager as to why they’re late for work, or why it’s difficult to get to work.

“And so we act as that mechanism of support to keep them in employment.”

The app is also to help people get “work ready” or get people back into employment after time away.

“So we’re there to support and set goals towards being work ready and then also help people who are work ready, but maybe don’t quite understand how to get into the workplace, or they don’t understand how to do an interview or they don’t have the right connections.

“I’ve got a great example of that right now where we’ve got someone who was made redundant in Hamilton with a background in technology but lost all his confidence and so he’s worked through the app and through a coach has set goals … and has now picked up a job.”

Ministry of Social Development Industry Partnership director Amanda Nicolle said the app was an option for people who might not have good support at home.

“We assume that people have support around them and the people around them always give good advice, but sometimes they don’t.

“It could be the child of someone who’s unemployed, who just thinks ‘I don’t want to live like that’ and it’s quite difficult for them to seek out somebody who has led a different path and this is where Te Heke Mai comes in, because it’s independent, it’s not MSD, it’s not a family member, it’s somebody who’s independent and who sees value in you.”

She said it also helped people new in the workplace who might need sound advice.

“Sometimes people who haven’t had a long work history or who don’t understand how to problem-solve … you know they get up, ready to go to work, they go out and put the key in and the car doesn’t work and they think, wow, I haven’t got a car, so I can’t get to work.

“And I know that seems basic, but sometimes it’s the embarrassment that you’ve got a car that’s not warranted, that your washing machine broke down and they couldn’t wash the shirt … So it’s actually about understanding our coping mechanisms for when those things happen and get some good guidance about how to overcome those things.”

About 3000 people have so far used the app to stay employed for at least 12 months and the ministry plans to promote it more in the new year.

“We will be promoting this a lot more in the new year to school leavers and people who are undecided about where they go,” Nicolle said.

But while the primary demographic for the app is those aged in their 20s or younger, it’s increasingly being used by older participants.

Owens said a recent campaign in Christchurch targeted people aged over 55.

“They predominantly want to talk on the phone, whereas some younger people might prefer to use the app to communicate with us.”