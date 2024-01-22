Unaffordable housing prices and pressing shortages dominate discussion of New Zealand’s housing crisis. But too often, the health implications of the urban landscapes we are shaping take a back seat.

That needs to change. As we grapple with the rapid growth of our cities, it’s high time we reconsider large-scale housing developments and their profound impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities.

The urgency of the housing crisis has led to a surge in large-scale developments, defined as primarily residential developments of at least 50 new units. While the focus on swift delivery and increased housing supply is commendable, the current trajectory raises questions about the broader implications for our urban environments and the health of their residents.

Aotearoa’s historical emphasis on residential property ownership, coupled with market-oriented approaches since the 1990s’ neoliberal reforms, has given rise to a system where developers and investors often take precedence over local communities. This dominance of corporate interests results in a prioritisation of profit-driven decision making.

Large-scale urban projects, like large-scale developments, are portrayed as vehicles for future growth, guided by efficiency criteria that may not align with the social, cultural, and health needs of our communities. This narrow focus risks perpetuating socio-economic imbalances and neglecting the diverse health priorities of different population groups.

The Wellington region, which faces substantial population growth and a surge in (mostly low-density) large-scale development projects, serves as a microcosm of the larger national trend. My recent research found the power dynamics associated with these developments in Wellington often favour the preferences of high-income groups, contributing to socio-economic polarisation and missing opportunities to enhance social and natural capital that could strengthen health outcomes.

More than a commodity

We need to recognise that housing is not merely a commodity but the foundation for various urban processes, such as transport mode choice, that profoundly impact health and wellbeing.

In our pursuit of addressing the housing crisis, we must not lose sight that health promotion goes beyond affordable housing and a lot-scale perspective—it involves creating environments that foster people-place relationships and a sense of belonging, support diverse lifestyles, and prioritise collective wellbeing. This includes vital opportunities to connect with nature.

To this end, encouraging higher density living is typically favoured, driven by the aim of reducing commuting times, enhancing affordability, and meeting the demand for more compact urban designs. A preference for medium-density housing is also on the rise, reflecting aspirations for a 15-minute city, transit-oriented development, or mixed-use spaces.

However, there’s still a gap in our knowledge about the optimal housing density in diverse Aotearoa (sub)urban settings to guarantee positive health outcomes for residents.

The Medium Density Residential Standards, introduced under the previous government and which permit up to three homes of three storeys per site, were a step to streamline the planning process for higher density construction within existing urban areas. However, the standards fail to provide sufficient guidance on where and how such developments can contribute to a city’s health vision—by, for example, integrating housing and proximity to nature.

There remains a pressing need to align urban transformations with the genuine needs of residents, fostering flexibility, innovation, and inclusivity in our urban planning approaches.

What needs to change

We need to re-evaluate decision-making processes and outcomes of LHD to ensure they align with residents’ definitions of healthy places.

This requires a more holistic approach. Such an approach would see developers and other urban actors integrating communal assets within housing developments, actively contributing to the creation of liveable areas. Public participation and engagement, moving away from a market-driven model, are also essential to ensure diverse communities have a voice in shaping urban development.

Support for small-scale, community-driven housing initiatives is equally vital, offering an alternative pathway for future urban growth that aligns with the diverse needs of Aotearoa’s population.

By challenging the dominance of market-driven solutions and embracing a broader range of possibilities, we can prioritise not only the quantity but also the quality of our housing developments, fostering healthier, more inclusive, and adaptable (sub)urban environments.

Rethinking large-scale housing developments is not just about addressing a shortage; it is a call to shape our cities in ways that prioritise our collective health. The choices we make today will resonate through the fabric of our cities, influencing the wellbeing of generations to come. It’s time for a transformative shift towards healthier, more liveable urban futures in Aotearoa.