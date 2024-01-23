The Chemical Life

(for Belinda, 1953-2023)



Each day we practise a kind of magic,

trying to make today resemble

yesterday. I wake up when the light

starts to spill across our bed,

check on you. Your mouth is usually

half-open, your chest rises and

falls, rises and falls. I creep out,

make coffee, do Wordle and the puzzles,

check on you, your chest rises and

falls, rises and falls. I have a shower,

put on a small variety of the same clothes –

jeans, Pink Floyd t-shirt, blue or black jersey.

At some point you appear in the kitchen,

looking a little dazed, swallow pills

with orange juice, begin another day

of the chemical life. Sometimes

you have a boiled egg or tomatoes

on toast before you lie down again,

and I join you and read another chapter

of The Small House at Allington.

And so the hours slowly unwind.

Perhaps a friend visits or a nurse

from the hospice, and you summon

a spurt of conversation. At some point

after further lie-downs and checks

you climb up the steps with a stick,

count the bees among the lemon trees

and the white roses, pause at the top

to stare at Somes Island where ‘enemy

aliens’ were interned in both world wars,

before slowly, carefully, you descend.

Later, courtesy of friends, there’s a meal

which you pick at during the news,

an episode of Seinfeld, then some serial,

next your shower, more pills, another chapter.

Each day we practise a kind of magic.





Belinda Ricketts – dearly loved wife of Harry Ricketts, loved mother of Tom Cullinan, loved grandmother of Casey and Theo Cullinan – passed away peacefully on December 17, 2023, aged 70.