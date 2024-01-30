The Government’s decision to reject minor amendments to global health rules just days after taking office risked undermining international work towards a new pandemic treaty, foreign diplomats told New Zealand health officials.

The decision to opt out of the International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments was "rare", officials warned ministers ahead of the December 1 deadline for doing so. In fact, before New Zealand took the action, it hadn't happened in 17 years. Three other countries – Iran, the Netherlands and Slovakia – later joined New Zealand in rejecting the amendments.