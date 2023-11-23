Opinion: David Seymour says if the new government – New Zealand's first formal three-way coalition as he describes it – performs well, voters in two to three years will not be too worried about the length of time it took to put it together. To some extent, he is correct, but then, to quote Mandy Rice-Davies, "he would say that, wouldn't he?"

However, the length of time taken to form the new government, though increasingly frustrating for observers, is arguably secondary to how it was formed. It is the process, not the duration, that will shape perceptions of its performance and tone. In politics, perceptions quickly become realities, at least in the minds of voters.