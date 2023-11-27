On the campaign trail Christopher Luxon suggested, albeit coyly, that the country should start procreating more vigorously and patriotically. But then he recanted, or at least his deputy Nicola Willis did on his behalf.
On the campaign trail Christopher Luxon suggested, albeit coyly, that the country should start procreating more vigorously and patriotically. But then he recanted, or at least his deputy Nicola Willis did on his behalf.
Subscribe to continue reading
Already have an account? Sign In.
- Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
- Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
- Exclusive subscriber-only emails
- Access to post and read comments on articles
- A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team