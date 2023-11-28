Little spotted kiwi are the smallest of the bird species. Photo: Rogan Colbourne/Department of Conservation

Whistleblower Ian (not his real name) believes it was neglect for Cape Sanctuary, Hawkes Bay not to search for missing little spotted kiwi in 2017 despite knowing of mortality signals.

However, it isn’t a word used to describe the private wildlife sanctuary’s failures in the independent report commissioned by the Department of Conservation (DoC), written by former Chief Censor David Shanks.

Subscribe to continue reading

  • Unlimited access Newsroom Pro articles
  • Bonus subscription for colleague or a friend
  • Exclusive subscriber-only emails
  • Access to post and read comments on articles
  • A daily morning email of news and insights curated by Newsroom Pro editorial team
Start 14-day free trial now

Corporate subscriptions also available

David Williams is Newsroom's environment editor, South Island correspondent and investigative writer.