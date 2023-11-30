Opinion: New Zealand has just had its 10th election under the MMP system. For voters aged 45 and under, MMP and the differing governing arrangements it has led to are the norm. Over the years, the system has resulted in two-party coalitions, single-party governments supported by other parties on matters of confidence and supply, or, in the case of the last government, a single party majority, an aberration unlikely to be repeated soon. But it has taken until this year for our first three-party coalition government to be formed.

However, though the political parties and most voters have become accustomed to power sharing between parties, there is one fundamental element of the old First Past the Post system that remains. The previous system created a winner-take-all environment, where all power resided in the government of the day (invariably a single party), and the party (or occasionally parties) not in government were largely impotent on the political sidelines.