New Zealand could become an "international pariah" in the eyes of the Pacific Islands and other countries concerned about climate change if the new Government proceeds with plans to restore offshore oil and gas exploration and dismantle a raft of carbon-cutting policies, a prominent environmentalist says.

Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, the chief executive of World Wildlife Fund NZ, told Newsroom she believed National had underestimated the backlash it would receive from the international community and the domestic public over its policies.