When Chris Hipkins approached Ayesha Verrall about taking on a new portfolio in Opposition on Wellington issues, she leapt at the chance.

"He knows I'm keen to be growing the types of issues I'm engaging on as a politician, and so the opportunity to get into local issues in Wellington, where I've lived for a long time and worked in the hospital, was really a great opportunity for me," she told Newsroom after her position was announced as part of Labour's reshuffle on Thursday.