Analysis: In education departments and ministerial offices around the Western world there is a wailing and gnashing of teeth. The OECD's Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) test scores are out, and our children are failing. Pretty much all of them. All around the world.

About 690,000 pupils from 81 countries and economies took part in the 2022 Pisa assessment, and the results were released late last night. Likely as a result of Covid and lost schooling, the results for most countries were worse.