The rented trailer was uncoupled from the car, chocks beneath the wheels. Our tents were pitched. The kids had changed into their togs and run off down to the beach. And as the evening shadows lengthened, savoury smells were drifting over from the campground kitchen.

It was shaping up as the perfect Kiwi holiday – yet one thing niggled at the cliché. The closest public EV charger was nearly an hour away in Whangārei.