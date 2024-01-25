Opinion: An unfortunate by-product of the pandemic has been a rise in intolerance of differing viewpoints. The single-mindedness devoted to fighting Covid-19 led to many who raised reasonable questions or concerns about potential wider social and economic effects, being abruptly ignored and shunned. Sadly, that intolerance has not faded, even though the threat of the pandemic appears less.

Nearly four years after it began social and political divisions across the world are more marked and sharply defined. Everywhere, reasoned debate is giving way to intractable positions. The search for the middle ground that used to be the hallmark of modern democratic societies is being derided as weak and replaced by the assertion of new absolutes as some sort of moral truth. Around the world, from Gaza to the United States, and Europe to South America, political battlelines are being redrawn more sharply and uncompromisingly.